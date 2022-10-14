Some tips on finding the perfect side job

Between the great resignation, rising inflation rates, and economic uncertainty, many workers are taking on a second job to close income gaps, boost savings, and find greater financial security.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Between the great resignation, rising inflation rates, and economic uncertainty, many workers are taking on a second job to close income gaps, boost savings, and find greater financial security.

More than 40% of Americans are starting side hustle jobs to try and lessen the sting of inflation. And if you’re ready to take the plunge, Ivanhoe has some of the best kept secrets to get you started.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a full-time job pays just a little over one thousand dollars a week, but side hustlers claim they can earn that and more. So, where’s the best place to start?

Just about every company has an app these days. And they need to test their apps or websites before they hit the market. You can make $10 to over $125 for less than an hour of your time, and there’s no limit on how many you can test. Sites like User Testing can get you on your way.

Sites like Just Answer offer users the chance to ask questions and get an answer from the right expert, “namely you!” Within minutes. An expert can expect to get paid anywhere from $18 to $50 per answer, depending on their field.

If you love to travel or know a popular location like the back of your hand, writing a personalized itinerary for one of these places on sites like wild bum can fetch you some fast cash.

“Guide Architects”, as they’re called on the site, charge anywhere from $25 to $150 for a guide. And architects keep 75% of every sale. And if you like being social, managing a company’s social media pages can fetch you anywhere from $16 to $25 an hour.

Americans who have a side hustle job make on average, just under $13,000 a year from a side gig. Not to mention you can learn new skills, test-drive a career change, or pursue a passion.

Experts warn not to allow your side hustle to impact your real job. Some companies don’t allow side hustles, so be sure to check your company policy.

And be aware that a side gig can also lead to exhaustion and burnout at your 9 to 5 job.