Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.
San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12.
You’ll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in the free landfill day.
No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted and loads must be covered by a tarp according to City Ordinance #2015-09-10-0760.
The following locations will be participating:
- Republic Services Landfill at 7000 IH 10 East
- Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Road (Customers may be required to wear a provided safety vest)
The City reserves the right to divert loads to other sites in the event of operational constraints, according to a press release.
Accepted Material:
- Appliances, water heaters, toilets, furniture, mattresses
- Carpet, fencing material, tires (limit six passenger-vehicle tires per household)
Unaccepted Material:
- Roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, construction materials
- Industrial, commercial or construction waste
The city also operates four year-round bulky item drop-off centers, that are open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, click here.