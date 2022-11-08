74º

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

Bring a copy of your most-recent CPS Energy bill

KSAT Digital Staff

Do you have bulky waste, like tires or old mattresses? On Saturday, you just might be able to dispose of these items. (Magda Ehlers/Pexels stock photo)

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.

San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12.

You’ll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in the free landfill day.

No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted and loads must be covered by a tarp according to City Ordinance #2015-09-10-0760.

The following locations will be participating:

  • Republic Services Landfill at 7000 IH 10 East
  • Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Road (Customers may be required to wear a provided safety vest)

The City reserves the right to divert loads to other sites in the event of operational constraints, according to a press release.

Accepted Material:

  • Appliances, water heaters, toilets, furniture, mattresses
  • Carpet, fencing material, tires (limit six passenger-vehicle tires per household)

Unaccepted Material:

  • Roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, construction materials
  • Industrial, commercial or construction waste

The city also operates four year-round bulky item drop-off centers, that are open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

