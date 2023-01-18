Netflix looking to hire flight attendant for up to $385K a year

Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work within a “dream crew” and the pay could exceed a quarter million dollars based on the job listing.
The position is based out of San Jose, California and the pay for the role is listed as being within the overall market range of $60,000-$385,000.
“This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy,” the job listing states.
Netflix says all potential applicants’ backgrounds, skills, and experience will also be used to help determine compensation.
Qualifications and responsibilities from the listing include:
- The SJC-based Flight Attendant will be the primary Flight Attendant on a Super Midsize Jet. They will maintain and provision the SJC Stockroom. The SJC Flight Attendant will support G550 trips as needed.
- Demonstrate a professional representation of Netflix Aviation at all times while performing the duties of the position.
- Responsible for ensuring that Netflix Aviation’s goals for safety, security and highest quality service are continually met.
- Performs pre-flight inspection of all cabin, galley and cockpit emergency equipment
- Conducts a briefing of safety and emergency procedures prior to each flight and ensures that the cabin is secure prior to taxi, takeoff and landing.
- Reports to the Flight Attendant Manager. When on a scheduled trip, the FA is responsible to the PIC.
- Flight Safety FAA-certified training
- Flexibility to work a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel, often requiring weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods.
- Must be able to assist with purchasing aircraft stock prior to trips, ability to lift and carry up to 30 lbs when loading and stocking the aircraft, capable of long periods of standing, able to help with baggage loading as necessary.
- Availability to work ground duty days, in our San Jose hangar, provisioning aircraft and stockrooms, and attending team meetings in Burbank.
- Ability to thrive within a team of Flight Attendants.
- Due to the nature and scope of this role, we will need to run a background check prior to starting with us.
You can apply online for the position at jobs.netflix.com.