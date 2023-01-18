Toddler runs to greet firefighter father who responded to a call near their home

GLENDALE, Ariz. – An Arizona toddler and her dad are getting love on social media after a photo of the two was shared on the Glendale Fire Department Facebook page.

The department identified the firefighter as Captain Colson and said he was responding to a call down the street from his home.

“Once the emergency was mitigated his wife let their eager daughter say hello to her Daddy,” GFD officials said in the post.

According to fire department officials, Colson’s wife snapped the photo of their daughter running up to her father just before he gave her a big hug.

“Thank you Mrs. Colson for sharing this moment with us. Stay safe,” officials said.

