Toddler runs to greet firefighter father who responded to a call near their home

Little girl wanted to say hi to her dad after he responded to a 911 call

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Glendale Fire Department Facebook post (Glendale Fire Department)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – An Arizona toddler and her dad are getting love on social media after a photo of the two was shared on the Glendale Fire Department Facebook page.

The department identified the firefighter as Captain Colson and said he was responding to a call down the street from his home.

“Once the emergency was mitigated his wife let their eager daughter say hello to her Daddy,” GFD officials said in the post.

According to fire department officials, Colson’s wife snapped the photo of their daughter running up to her father just before he gave her a big hug.

“Thank you Mrs. Colson for sharing this moment with us. Stay safe,” officials said.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

