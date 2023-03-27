Texas pig goes viral on TikTok for fancy strut

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas pig is going viral on TikTok for hamming it up at a livestock show in Henderson.

The Hampshire pig’s name is Big T and his handler is Madison Vowell who is leading the pig in the Rusk County Youth Project Show, according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

The video shows Big T strutting his stuff across the arena to the song “Pretty Girls Walk” by Big Boss Vette.

Vowell posted a recap video shortly after Big T went viral and commented that her pig didn’t win anything (except the hearts of everyone on social media).

“No he did not get butchered, he is still at my house,” Vowell said.

Vowell’s mom Bobbie also shows up in the recap video and thanks everyone for their support and says teaching her kids to compete in livestock shows has been a great experience.

Big T’s strut video has amassed more than 12 million views on TikTok as of this posting.

Get it Big T!