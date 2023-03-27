80º

Viral video shows vehicle fly into the air on Los Angeles freeway after colliding with loose tire

Tesla recorded video of the crash

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Screen shot of viral video posted to Twitter from @Anoop_Khatra (@Anoop_Khatra on Twitter)

LOS ANGELES – A vehicle went flying into the air Thursday in Los Angeles after it collided with a tire that fell off a truck.

Twitter user @Anoop_Khatra witnessed the incident and his Tesla recorded a video of the crash, which he shared to social media the following day.

The video shows a black vehicle traveling along Ronald Reagan Freeway in Chatsworth in the far left lane when a tire falls off a silver truck in the next lane over.

The tire flew right into the path of the oncoming vehicle. The collision caused the vehicle to go airborne with enough lift to clear the top of the truck.

Los Angeles Police Department officers said there were no major injuries after the crash.

Khatra told Storyful that the only person in the vehicle was the driver who was able to walk away after the accident.

