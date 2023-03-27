Viral video shows vehicle fly into the air on Los Angeles freeway after colliding with loose tire

LOS ANGELES – A vehicle went flying into the air Thursday in Los Angeles after it collided with a tire that fell off a truck.

Twitter user @Anoop_Khatra witnessed the incident and his Tesla recorded a video of the crash, which he shared to social media the following day.

Witnessed and recorded the most INSANE car crash yesterday, you can see Autopilot also swerve and avoid the rouge tire for me $TSLA pic.twitter.com/csMh2nbRNX — Anoop (@Anoop_Khatra) March 25, 2023

The video shows a black vehicle traveling along Ronald Reagan Freeway in Chatsworth in the far left lane when a tire falls off a silver truck in the next lane over.

The tire flew right into the path of the oncoming vehicle. The collision caused the vehicle to go airborne with enough lift to clear the top of the truck.

Los Angeles Police Department officers said there were no major injuries after the crash.

Khatra told Storyful that the only person in the vehicle was the driver who was able to walk away after the accident.