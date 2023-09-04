2 dogs die in Austin house fire that causes $250K in damage, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas – A family is displaced and two dogs have died after a fire in Austin Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 3 p.m. in the 7500 block of Cayenne Lane, according to the Austin Fire Department.

No residents were home when the fire broke out but officials said two dogs inside the home died.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames roughly 30 minutes after arriving on the scene.

An update from fire officials Sunday afternoon said the fire has been ruled an accident and started somewhere around the stove.

The home sustained $250,000 in damages and fire officials estimated the damages of the contents of the home to be around $100,000.