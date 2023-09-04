84º
2 dogs die in Austin house fire that causes $250K in damage, officials say

No residents were home when the fire broke out

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Austin house fire on Sept. 3, 2023 (Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN, Texas – A family is displaced and two dogs have died after a fire in Austin Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 3 p.m. in the 7500 block of Cayenne Lane, according to the Austin Fire Department.

No residents were home when the fire broke out but officials said two dogs inside the home died.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames roughly 30 minutes after arriving on the scene.

An update from fire officials Sunday afternoon said the fire has been ruled an accident and started somewhere around the stove.

The home sustained $250,000 in damages and fire officials estimated the damages of the contents of the home to be around $100,000.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

