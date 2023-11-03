Free landfill day in San Antonio taking place on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Free landfill day for San Antonio residents is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 4
San Antonians looking to dispose of bulky items like furniture and tires can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Republic Services Landfill at 7000 IH 10 East.
- Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Road.
You’ll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing payment for the city’s environmental fee. People are highly encouraged to wear a safety vest.
No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted, and loads must be covered by a tarp.
Accepted Material:
- Household bulky items like appliances, furniture, and mattresses.
- Carpet, fencing material, water heaters, and toilets.
- Tires (limit six per household).
Unaccepted Material:
- Roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, and construction materials.
- Industrial, commercial or construction waste.
Solid Waste Management operates four bulky item drop-off centers that are free to dispose of solid waste. They’re open year-round from Tuesdays through Saturdays. Visit SArecycles.org for more information.