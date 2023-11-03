Free landfill day in San Antonio taking place on Saturday

Do you have bulky waste, like tires or old mattresses? On Saturday, you just might be able to dispose of these items.

SAN ANTONIO – Free landfill day for San Antonio residents is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 4

San Antonians looking to dispose of bulky items like furniture and tires can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Republic Services Landfill at 7000 IH 10 East.

Waste Management Landfill at 8611 Covel Road.

You’ll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing payment for the city’s environmental fee. People are highly encouraged to wear a safety vest.

No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted, and loads must be covered by a tarp.

Accepted Material:

Household bulky items like appliances, furniture, and mattresses.

Carpet, fencing material, water heaters, and toilets.

Tires (limit six per household).

Unaccepted Material:

Roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, and construction materials.

Industrial, commercial or construction waste.

Solid Waste Management operates four bulky item drop-off centers that are free to dispose of solid waste. They’re open year-round from Tuesdays through Saturdays. Visit SArecycles.org for more information.