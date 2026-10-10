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Medvedev advances at Shanghai in his first match since his China Open disqualification

Associated Press

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Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, leaves the court after being disqualified during a semi final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, speaks to the media after being disqualified from the men's single semi-final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Czechia's Jiri Lehecka at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, leaves the court after being disqualified during a semi final match against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

SHANGHAI – Daniil Medvedev has won his first match since being disqualified at the China Open for hitting a spectator in the eye with a ball he hit into the stands.

Medvedev beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a second-round match on Saturday at the Shanghai Masters, an ATP 1000 tennis event.

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Medvedev, who now holds a 10-2 career edge over Struff, was disqualified during his semifinal loss Monday to Novak Djokovic for hitting the spectator with a ball the Russian player had hit into the stands at Beijing.

Medvedev, who apologized after the incident, saying it was an accident, lost the $285,000 prize money he would have received for making the semifinals in Beijing.

It was the fifth-seeded Medvedev's first match since the disqualification. In the 96-player Shanghai field, the top 32 seeds receive first-round byes.

In other early second-round matches Saturday, fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, who won last week's Japan Open, was scheduled to play Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a night match in Shanghai.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from Shanghai this week when he announced he was taking the rest of 2026 off due to a right knee injury.

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See AP’s full tennis coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.