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South Korea's Kospi index sinks more than 7% on semiconductor share sell-off over AI boom worries

Associated Press

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Dealers walk past the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won are seen at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Members of media report near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Dealers work near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A dealer walks past the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Dealers walk past the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

HONG KONG – South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index dropped more than 7% on Tuesday on a sell-off of chip shares, and Asian shares mostly declined after U.S. stocks ended mixed.

The Kospi index was down 7.4% to 5,914.35, its lowest level since late July. It reached an all-time high in June after crossing 9,000, supercharged by the global artificial intelligence boom.

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Samsung Electronics fell 7.7%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix plunged 8.8%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.5% to 67,292.39. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 6.6%. SoftBank Group, an OpenAI investor, lost 8%.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.