South Korea's Kospi index sinks more than 7% on semiconductor share sell-off over AI boom worries

Dealers walk past the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

HONG KONG – South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index dropped more than 7% on Tuesday on a sell-off of chip shares, and Asian shares mostly declined after U.S. stocks ended mixed.

The Kospi index was down 7.4% to 5,914.35, its lowest level since late July. It reached an all-time high in June after crossing 9,000, supercharged by the global artificial intelligence boom.

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Samsung Electronics fell 7.7%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix plunged 8.8%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.5% to 67,292.39. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 6.6%. SoftBank Group, an OpenAI investor, lost 8%.