A fire guts a Bangladeshi beach resort, killing 10 people

A firefighter tries to douse a fire at Tuptup Resto and Resort at Inani in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Shamimul Islam Faisal)

DHAKA – A fire gutted a beach resort in southeastern Bangladesh on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring four, an official said.

The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort at Inani in Cox’s Bazar district, a popular destination for domestic tourists, Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense in the district, said. The resort is located near the Bay of Bengal.

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The blaze erupted in the morning and quickly spread through the three-story wooden resort, he said.

“Some people had taken shelter in the washrooms to save their lives, but they died there. It was early in the morning, and the resort guests were asleep,” Saiful Islam, a volunteer, said. He said the victims included women and children.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. Authorities ordered an investigation.