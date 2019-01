SAN ANTONIO - A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with a cocaine seizure.

Gerardo Gonzales was arrested near Balcones Heights by Bexar County sheriff's deputies and the Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

Gonzales was in possession of seven kilos of cocaine worth about $210,000, officials said.

Gonzales was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams.

