Meth worth $2.2M seized at Laredo international bridge

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a Laredo port of entry intercepted 111 pounds of methamphetamine worth $2,224,882, officials said.

According to a news release, a CBP officer at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge on Friday referred a 2015 Audi SUV being driven by a 57-year-old Mexican national from Monterrey for a secondary examination.

During an inspection using a canine and a nonintrusive imaging system, CBP officers discovered 24 packages containing 111 pounds of the drug, officials said.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

