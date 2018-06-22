23andMe offers to reconnect immigrant children, families separated at border

The CEO and co-founder of 23andMe is offering to donate DNA-testing kits in an effort to help parents and children who were separated at the U.S. border.

23andMe is a DNA-testing company that offers health and ancestry services.

"23andMe has offered to donate kits and resources to do the genetic testing to help reconnect children with their parents,” CEO Anne Wojcicki said on Twitter.

Wojcicki said many 23andMe customers reached out to the company, asking if they could help reunite family members who’ve been separated from other.

"Connecting and uniting families is core to the mission of 23andMe. We would welcome any opportunity to help,” Wojcicki said.

The Trump Administration's “zero-tolerance” policy against illegal border crossing has sparked controversy and outrage since nearly 2,000 immigrant children were separated from their parents in April and May, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The policy resulted in immigrant families being separated from each other.

“If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told reporters in May.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday saying that the federal government will no longer separate children from their families.

