2,400 rainbow trout to be stocked at Louise Hays Park

KERVILLE, Texas - Louise Hays Park will be stocked with 2,400 rainbow trout on Wednesday.

This annual stocking is part of a double release, with an additional 2,400 rainbow trout to be stocked on Jan. 16.

The rainbow trout are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos, according to a press release.

Rainbow trout stocking is timed with winter weather due to the fish needing a colder environment to survive.

Louise Hays Park is located at 202 Thompson Drive in Kerville.

Everyone over the age of 17 who wants to participate in fishing is required to have a freshwater fishing license.

The daily bag limit for rainbow trout is five and there is no minimum -ength limit, according to the press release.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300.

