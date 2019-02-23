25-year quest for answers in double murder

SAN ANTONIO - A man whose loved ones were killed in a double-murder 25 years ago is searching for answers in the case and is holding onto hope that someone will break their silence.

Patrick Kaufman, now a manager of an East Side hip hop apparel store, said he’s tried to move on, but he’s still on a 25-year quest for answers.

Kaufman is still haunted by the murders of his 15-year-old sister, Christi, who was babysitting for Debbie Perkins, their 23-year-old cousin who was six-months pregnant. Both were shot and killed Feb. 21, 1994, at a house in the 100 block of Fredonia Street. Also there was Perkins' 5-year-old daughter, asleep on the sofa, who was not killed.

“I just can’t let it go until someone says something or there’s some sort of justice,” Kaufman said.

He also said that, after all this time, his mother, who is in her 60s, has never been the same.

“She stays inside. She really doesn’t come out too much since then,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said perhaps now that it's been this long, someone may think it’s safe to finally break their silence. He said he also thinks DNA and technological advances over the past 25 years may be helpful in pursuing the case.

An San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman said there were “no new updates” on the case, but she urged the public to call 210-224-7867 with any information. Crimestoppers is still offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

