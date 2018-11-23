261 Fearless Club to officially launch in San Antonio on Nov. 29

SAN ANTONIO - Race officials tried to stop Kathrine Switzer, but 26.2 miles later, she became the first woman to ever finish the Boston Marathon.

"She was the first woman to officially register and run the Boston Marathon back in the day when, believe it or not, people said, ‘Women shouldn't run. Women shouldn't do physical things. Bad things will happen to their bodies,’“ said Minka Misangyi, executive director of Girls on the Run Bexar County. “And (Kathrine Switzer) said, 'Really? Watch me.' So she paved the way for a lot of girls and a lot of women.”

This happened in 1967, but the lessons still carry on.

Switzer established 261 Fearless, a nonprofit that helps empower women through running. The organization is now launching in Texas and San Antonio.

“The number 261 was her bib number," said Claudia Kemmerer, president of 261 Fearless Club Texas Hill Country. “261 became synonymous with fearless and empowering women.”

To celebrate the launch in San Antonio, 261 Fearless Club Texas Hill Country is teaming up with Girls on the Run Bexar County.

“We’re really passionate about making sure girls understand they have a voice in their lives and in this world, and they get to choose what they want to be,” Misangyi said. “And so we try to create that safe space for them to learn how to be empowered.”

As part of the official launch locally, the two groups are bringing Switzer to San Antonio to the Girls on the Run teams at Cable Elementary and their classmates.

Switzer will also be a part of a panel discussion at Trinity University on Nov. 29.

The discussion will also feature City Manager Sheryl Sculley, San Antonio Amputee Foundation founder and 2017 CNN Hero Mona Patel, former CST Brands CEO Kim Lube and director of Tulane University's Women's Sports Medicine Program Dr. Mary Mulcahey.

Opening remarks will be given by Brando Logan, CEO of Urban Capital Partners. Panel moderator will be J Scott Spector, leadership adviser and board member of 261 Fearless Club Texas Hill Country.

Half of the proceeds from the panel will benefit Girls on the Run Bexar County by providing funds for programming and scholarships for girls in San Antonio.

To buy tickets, click here. For more information on the panel discussion, click here.

The event officially kicks off events for the Humana Rock 'n' Roll Marathon weekend.

261 Fearless Club Texas Hill Country will also be hosting a virtual run with Kathrine Switzer on Dec. 1, which will include all 261 Fearless Clubs from around the world.

The weeklong activities will culminate with the Girls on the Run season-end 5K on Dec. 8. Click here to register for the 5K.

