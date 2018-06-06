2nd suspect arrested in Atascosa slaying

CHARLOTTE, Texas - A man wanted on murder charges is now in custody in Atascosa County.

On Wednesday, members of the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshals Service, with the assistance of the Atascosa Country Sheriff's office arrested John Bryan Finch, 29.

Finch is accused of shooting and killing Lindsey Wadkins, 29.

Wadkins was found shot to death just north of Jourdanton, on a rural county road in June.

"We were able to come in contact with family members, as well as friends that knew of him," said Chris Bozeman with the U.S. Marshals Service. "And, after doing multiple interviews, we were able to pin him down at a location there in Charlotte, Texas."

Members of the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force tracked down and arrested Finch at a friend's house, where he had been hiding out..

"He was actually hiding in the closet while we were doing a search of that particular residence," said Bozeman. "And, of course, he was taken into custody without incident."

Also, in custody and charged with murder in the case, Naomi Delgado, 24.

She was arrested two weeks ago.

The Atascosa County Sheriff had said Delgado, Finch and Wadkins were all friends and while the case is still under investigation, it appears that drugs may have been involved.

Finch is in custody in the Atascosa County Jail facing a murder charge.

