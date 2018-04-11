3 arrested after robbery attempt leads to second robbery, chase on Far East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were arrested after they tried to rob one gas station, successfully robbed another gas station and led officers on a brief chase in a stolen car, police said.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on the Far East Side.

When the second robbery call came in, officers were already on their way to the first attempted robbery, authorities said.

The three men led officers on a brief chase, but the driver eventually pulled over on Sunrise Creek Drive, police said.

Officials said two people got out of the car and ran. All three were eventually arrested and will face multiple charges.

