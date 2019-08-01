3 arrested in shooting of clerk during attempted robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested three men accused of shooting an East Side clerk during an attempted robbery late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the DMJ Grocery store in the 800 block of North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, the three 18-year-olds were wearing masks when they attempted to rob the store. An argument broke out between one of the men and the store clerk and that's when one of the suspects fired, hitting the clerk once in the arm and once in the abdomen. The men then fled the scene.

Police said a description of the getaway vehicle ultimately led officers to find a matching SUV around 6 p.m. Wednesday. When an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a vehicle chase ensued, police said.

The three men tried to flee on foot after crashing the SUV during the chase. Officers were able to find the men and take them into police custody.

They are charged with aggravated robbery.

