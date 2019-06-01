3 charged after BCSO finds missing teen girl

SAN ANTONIO - Two men and a woman were arrested after authorities said they hid a missing San Antonio girl and lied to investigators about knowing her whereabouts.

Jesus Guitron Jr., 39; Jesus Guitron III, 18; and Julie Garza, 35, are each facing a charge of harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor.

Earlier this month, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shared the teen girl's image and description after the girl's parents reported her missing in March.

The girl's parents said their daughter went to school but never returned home and that she could be staying with a close friend, according to an arrest affidavit.

When deputies interviewed Jesus Guitron III, he told them that he did not know about the teen girl's whereabouts and had not talked to her since she was reported missing, according to the affidavit.

An investigator said the teen girl's father contacted Jesus Guitron Jr., who told him through text messages that he did not know where the girl was and had not seen her.

On Thursday, BCSO said they received a break in the case after receiving two tips on where the teen girl might be staying.

According to the affidavit, deputies found the girl hiding inside a closet at Jesus Guitron III's apartment, where he lives with his parents Jesus Guitron Jr. and Garza.

The teen girl later told deputies that she was picked up by Jesus Guitron III and when she got to his apartment, Garza initially told her she could not stay because she was a "runaway," according to the affidavit.

On May 23, however, the girl said she went with the trio to Florida for a couple of days and when she returned to San Antonio, she stayed at their apartment until she was found by deputies Thursday, the affidavit said.

According to online records, Jesus Guitron Jr. has previous arrests on suspicion of theft, interfering with duties of a public servant and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Online records show the trio are still in custody.

