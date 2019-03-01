3 charged with murder in fatal shooting of man on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested three people in connection to a fatal shooting on the city's Southwest Side.

John Cantu, Manuel Cantu and Christina Rodriguez all have been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Feb. 23, Michael Perez was found shot and killed outside a home in the 400 block of Bloom Avenue.

The arrest affidavit said officers had observed Manuel Cantu and Christina Rodriguez complete a drug deal just before pulling them over for a traffic violation.

Officers arrested Manuel Cantu at the scene for possession of drug paraphernalia and Rodriguez for operating a vehicle without a valid license, the affidavit said.

Police said that while officers were arresting Rodriguez, she told them she had information on a murder, saying that her brother-in-law, John Cantu, had killed Michael Perez just days earlier.

The affidavit said Rodriguez and Manuel Cantu had been selling drugs from their home and that John Cantu was hired for $500 to kill Perez. The affidavit said Perez had a disagreement with Manuel Cantu about the drugs, saying that they were diluted.

Police said they were directed to a witness who told police that she had met with John Cantu and Rodriguez and witnessed Rodriguez giving the money to Cantu in exchange for the killing.

The witness also told police she was there when Perez was assaulted and then shot multiple times, the affidavit said.

Police said all three suspects, John Cantu, Manuel Cantu and Christina Rodriguez were taken in for questioning but all denied their involvement.

They each have been charged with murder.

