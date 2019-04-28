3 children shot in head, face by Oklahoma police, mother says

HUGO, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says three children wounded when a police officer fired at a robbery suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries.

OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said Saturday that the 5-, 4-, and 1-year-old children were taken to a Tulsa-area hospital following Friday’s shooting in Hugo. Their names and conditions were not released.

Olivia Hill, the children’s mother, told KXII-TV that the 4-year-old was shot in the head, the 1-year-old in the face and that the 5-year-old has a skull fracture. Her 2-year-old child was uninjured.

"My 4-year-old daughter was shot on the head and she has a bullet in her brain, and my 5-year-old has a skull fracture," Hill said. "My 1-year-old baby has gun shot wounds on her face, and my 2-year-old wasn't touched with any bullets."

Arbeitman says Hill and the 4 children were in a truck with 21-year-old robbery suspect William Devaughn Smith when gunfire broke out as officers approached him.

Arbeitman said Saturday that investigators have not determined whether Smith was armed or what led to the shooting that also wounded Smith. He’s in custody in a Texas jail on a robbery warrant.

Choctaw County Jail records indicate that Smith was being held Sunday on an aggravated robbery complaint. He had been in custody in Texas after being released from a hospital there. The records don’t indicate whether Smith has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

