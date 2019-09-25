3 detained after fleeing New Braunfels police

NEW BRAUNFELS - Three people were detained by New Braunfels police following an incident where a woman was forced into a vehicle by a man, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the area of Dove Crossing and Eagle Pass, authorities said.

After officers arrived at the area, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed before one of the tires was shot by an officer, police said.

The car eventually was forced into a tree by another patrol car, authorities said.

Two women and a man were taken out of the car, with the man and one of the women transported to Resolute Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The three are being questioned as part of an investigation, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.