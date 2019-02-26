3 detained in drug bust outside Jim's Restaurant on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities have detained three people as part of a drug bust outside a Jim's Restaurant on the city's Northeast Side overnight.

The drug bust happened just after midnight at the Jim's Restaurant located at Perrin Beitel Road and Loop 410.

The three people detained were not identified by officials. Authorities did say that a large amount of drugs were seized in the operation.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety all assisted in the case.

