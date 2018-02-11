3 hospitalized in Northwest Side crash near The Shops at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO - Wet roads and speed may have been factors in a crash just west of The Shops at La Cantera that sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning.

Police said the driver of a green car was headed quickly down a curb near Babcock Road and Chase Hill Boulevard when the driver lost control and hit a Lexus.

A woman was in the Lexus and two people were in the green car.

“Unfortunately, when the roads are wet, that adds a great hazard to it, and it's the possibility of being tragic. Right now, we are still undetermined on the conditions for the people in the green vehicle,” said Sgt. James Lint, with the San Antonio Police Department.

All three people were taken to University Hospital. The woman in the Lexus is expected to be OK.

