3-hour standoff ends with 1 in custody

SAN ANTONIO - A three-hour standoff came to an end Saturday evening, when a man who police said barricaded himself inside a neighbor's home surrendered to authorities.

San Antonio police said a woman around 2:30 p.m. reported a disturbance involving a gun at a home in the 1600 block of Fresno on the city's North Side. When police arrived, the man barricaded himself in the back bedroom of a neighbor's home and a standoff ensued, police said.

"We called negotiators and SWAT team out because, at that point, we had a barricaded subject," said San Antonio police spokesman Carlos Ortiz.

Ortiz said law enforcement was prepared to stay there all night if they had to, but the man came out of the home.

Police said they are speaking with witnesses to get more information about what led to the standoff. Authorities said charges are pending against the man.

