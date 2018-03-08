3 killed in small plane crash at Laredo airport

LAREDO, Texas - Three people were killed in a small plane crash Thursday morning at Laredo International Airport.

A Piper PA-31P had departed the airport and was attempting to return when it crashed in a grassy area some 50 yards from commercial buildings adjacent to the airport grounds.

The pilot reported engine smoke prior to the crash.



The airport was closed to all commercial and cargo air traffic, Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza said.



No other people were aboard the plane. The identities of the victims have not been released.



According to the Laredo Morning Times, Robert R. Marshall, of Bruni, a small community east of Laredo, is the registered owner of the aircraft. He is the CEO and president of Marshall Aviation, an on-demand charter service for passengers and freight aircraft. Marshall and his wife, Amy, also serve on the Webb Consolidated ISD board of trustees.



Baeza didn't know the plane's destination.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

NTSB investigating crash today of a Piper PA-31P in Laredo, Texas. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.