3 men arrested after leading DPS on chase, crashing in Starbucks parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - Three men are facing several charges after they led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen pickup truck and crashed it in a Starbucks parking lot, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said first responders had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue two of the men from the wrecked truck. They were both taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The chase began when a DPS helicopter spotted the stolen truck in south Bexar County around 12:40 a.m. Saturday; the truck eventually was driven into city limits, officials said.

Officials said when the truck traveled down West Hilderbrand Avenue, the driver somehow lost control and rolled the vehicle several times before landing in the Starbucks parking lot in the 2200 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Courtesy: 21 Pro Video

While the two men were hospitalized from the crash, the third suspect had no injuries and was taken into custody.

KSAT.com has reached out to DPS to learn more information about the incident, including the suspects' names.

At the time of publishing this story, DPS had not immediately responded to the request.

