3 men arrested after 'recklessly discharging' firearms in New Braunfels, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three men were arrested and are now facing criminal charges after police said they were "recklessly discharging" their firearms near a New Braunfels neighborhood.

Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department said officers responded to the area of Rueckle Road and Morningside Drive around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police said a perimeter was established around the area was after responding officers heard several shots being fired.

Traffic and buses for nearby Morningside Elementary School were rerouted around the area.

Authorities were able to locate three men in a brush -- ages 18, 19 and 21 -- with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety's helicopter and later took them into custody.

NBPD officials said authorities are actively searching for the firearms used in the shooting. It was determined the men were "not shooting for harm, but rather to recklessly discharge their weapons," officials said.

The men were taken to Comal County Jail and expected to be charged with reckless discharge of firearms. No injuries or damage have been reported, officials said.

An all-clear was issued with the exception of an area along Rueckle Road.

Officials said DPS, Comal County Sheriff's Office and Comal County Constable's Office Pct. 3 all responded to the shooting incident.

