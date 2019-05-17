3 men arrested in shooting in Hondo

HONDO, Texas - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Hondo.

According to a Hondo Police Department news release, Davon Benavides, 25, Dino Benavides, 26, and Lionel Echavarria, 29, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Echavarria and Dino Benavides were also charged with possession of illegal narcotics.

Hondo police were called for a shooting around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Avenue D. When officers arrived, they found blood and other evidence related to a shooting, the news release said.

The victim, Abelino Nira III, 31, was taken to Medina Regional Hospital and later to a San Antonio hospital for a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe a Nira was shot with a shotgun.

The news release didn't mention a motive for the shooting.

The suspects are expected to face more charges.

