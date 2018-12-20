3 men face federal charges for allegedly holding migrant family in East Side stash house

SAN ANTONIO - Three men are facing federal charges for allegedly holding a migrant family against their will on the East Side.

A federal document said a home on South New Braunfels Avenue is a stash house operated by the Zeta cartel. A man reported that his ex-wife and two children were being held hostage at the house.

The man said his family had recently been deported to Mexico, but they were approached by someone claiming they were with the Zeta cartel. They told the family they had to pay $12,000 to get smuggled back into the U.S.

When the man’s ex-wife and children arrived in San Antonio three days ago, the Zetas allegedly demanded another $12,000 for their release.

The man tried to raise the money but failed.

Investigators served a search warrant at the house, leading to the arrests of three men and the safe recovery of the mother and children.

Fermin Cordero-Chavez, Juventino Hernandez-Cruz and Jose Rocha-Ortiz were charged with harboring an undocumented immigrant for financial gain.

All three are from Mexico and admitted their roles in the alleged crime.

