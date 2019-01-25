3 men in custody after vehicle chase in Leon Valley, police say

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Three men are in police custody following a vehicle chase in Leon Valley late Thursday night, Leon Valley police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Wurzbach Road and Evers Road when police attempted to pull a vehicle over after seeing it did not have lights on or possess license plates.

Police said officers eventually caught up to the vehicle near Culebra Road and North Elemendorf Street.

The driver of the car was pinned inside by an officer who pulled up to his door, while the two passengers attempted to flee, police said.

Authorities said the two passengers were eventually apprehended in a ditch near a school.

At this time, police have not disclosed the names or ages of the men in custody.

Leon Valley police said both the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.

No one was hurt in the incident.

