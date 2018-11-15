4 men wanted in home invasion in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Four men wearing masks kicked in the front door of a home and punched a man in the face early Thursday in West Bexar County, sheriff's officials said.

The home invasion unfolded around 4:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Amber Breeze, sheriff's officials said.

One of the men was armed with a gun when they burst into the home where an 18-year-old man who was babysitting three children was assaulted, sheriff's officials said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Sheriff's officials said drugs may have been a factor in the home invasion.

The home's surveillance cameras showed the men driving away in a silver Chrysler 300, sheriff's officials said.

