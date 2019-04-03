3 people displaced following detached apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were displaced Wednesday after a detached apartment on the city's East Side was heavily damaged by fire.

When firefighters arrived in the 200 block of Charcliff Drive around 1 p.m., they found the two-story detached apartment in the backyard of a home engulfed in flames.

A woman was home at the time but she escaped without injury, said Robert Mikel, a battalion chief for the San Antonio Fire Department. Two other people who reside at the home weren't there at the time of the fire.

A dog was unaccounted for, although an initial search of the apartment didn't reveal the pet.

Damage to the apartment was estimated at $20,000. A cause is under investigation, but it doesn't appear that the fire was intentionally set.

Mikel said the Red Cross will help the residents find a temporary place to stay.

