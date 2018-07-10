News

3 people injured in 2 separate crashes along Texas Research Parkway

2 hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were hospitalized following two separate crashes along the same stretch of Research Parkway Monday night.

Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said that one of the incidents was a single-car rollover involving a truck. Deputies said the truck's tire blew out and the truck rolled over. 

More News Headlines

First responders had to cut one person from the truck, but two of the occupants were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One injury resulted from the second crash.

Deputies have shut down the southbound lanes of Texas Research Parkway while they clear the scene of the crashes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.