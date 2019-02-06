3 people shot in home invasion in Kirby, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital following a home invasion and shooting in Kirby late Tuesday night, Kirby police said.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at a trailer home in the 4700 block of Surveyor Drive, which is not far from Seguin Road and Loop 410.

According to police, two men approached a woman sitting on the porch of her home and displayed a weapon, then forced their way into the house. That's when, police said, the suspects shot two men and a woman who were inside just before fleeing.

According to the Kirby police chief, the gunmen came to the home specifically looking for drugs. The police chief said the men may have taken a shotgun from the house but did not find any actual drugs.

Authorities described the suspects as wearing all black with hoods and maybe something to cover their faces.

Police said at least four small children were also inside the home at the time of the shooting but they were not hurt. A couple of them were so upset that they were taken to the hospital to get checked out, police said.

The two men shot and the injured woman were all taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. All three people who were shot have since undergone surgery and are expected to survive.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

