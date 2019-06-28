3 people targeted in West Side drive-by pepper spray attack

SAN ANTONIO - Even San Antonio police say it is an unusual attack—three people allegedly targeted in an early morning drive-by pepper spraying incident.

The victims flagged down a passing patrol car before 5 a.m. Friday near the corner of S. Zarzamora and Brady, just north of Highway 90, and asked for help.

Police say they told the officer they were walking down the street when someone in a white or silver SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, sprayed them with pepper spray.

Valerie Hernandez, the only female in the group, said some of the fiery liquid landed on her shirt and on the clothing of one of her friends.

However, the third victim was hit directly in his face.

He lay on the ground, moaning and writhing in pain, while paramedics attempted to use water to ease the burning sensation in his eyes.

Police planned to search the area for the attacker, but they say with such a general description they may have trouble locating the vehicle.

