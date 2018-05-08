3-vehicle crash with tractor trailers shuts down part of Highway 90 in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - A three-vehicle accident involving tractor trailers has shut down part of Highway 90 in Uvalde County.

Details of the accident were posted on the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page around 3 p.m.

The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the Double Bridges (Nueces River) on Highway 90 West.

The eastbound lanes of the highway will remain closed until further notice.

The post said traffic is backed up and drivers are encourage to avoid the area.

Emergency personnel are on scene and deputies are working on a plan to continue traffic flow.

