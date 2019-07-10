3-year-old fighting for her life after alleged drunken driver crashed into her family's vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A mother is devastated as her 3-year-old daughter continues to fight for her life.

They were both hurt after police say a driver, charged with intoxication assault, veered into oncoming traffic and hit their vehicle.

The mother, Karen Rocio-Medina, said her 5-year-old son was also in the car and is still in a hospital, and her daughter is in grave condition.

Rocio-Medina said the driver must have going about 85 mph before he T-boned their vehicle on Roosevelt Avenue and East Southcross. She said she tried to get away from the oncoming car.

Her 3-year-old daughter was unconscious with no pulse, but emergency crews revived her, Rocio-Medina said.

Police said the driver who caused the crash, Carlos Perez, was arrested and is facing charges of intoxication assault and retaliation.

Rocio-Medina said she wants justice and wants her daughter to recover.

Her 5-year-old received 20 stitches, but he is expected to be OK.

