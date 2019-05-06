3-year-old girl dies in burning car, father in custody, reports say

NEW YORK - A 3-year-old girl is dead after being found in a burning car in New York City, The Associated Press reported.

The child was pulled from the burning vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where she later died, according to the AP. The girl's father, who was burned in the blaze, was taken into custody, police told the AP.

WPIX-TV, a New York TV station, reported that the doors to the 2008 Audi were chained shut and that officials found two fuel canisters and a propane tank inside of the car.

Witnesses told the station that the girl's father was "on fire." Authorities found him near a pond and he was taken to the hospital with burns throughout his body.

According to WLNY-TV, the CBS affiliate in New York, the 3-year-old's parents were engaged in a custody dispute and had recently broken off their engagement.

WLNY-TV identified the child as Zoey Pereria.

According to WPIX-TV, someone called 911 to report a custody interference issue involving Zoey around the time of the fire. The news outlet said the individual expressed concern for Zoey's well-being.

