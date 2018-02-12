Swim school launches internal investigation into death of 3-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - A 3-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive Saturday night in the deep end of a pool of a Stone Oak swim school.

Mitchell Chang was at the Love to Swim School on Stone Oak Parkway near Evans Road around 8 p.m. when a staff member found him in the deep end.

Police said staff members pulled him out of the pool, called emergency medical services and started to perform CPR.

Once first responders arrived, they took over and transported the boy to North Central Baptist Hospital, where he later died.

According to the Love to Swim School website, the swim school was hosting its monthly "Date Night" event, which encourages parents to leave their kids at the school to enjoy a date night, when the boy was found.

Love to Swim School released the following statement to KSAT-12 Sunday night:

The Love to Swim School ownership, staff and families are devastated by the accident that occurred during Date Night Open Swim at our Stone Oak facility on Saturday evening, February 10, 2018. All our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Our hearts are heavy with grief. We will use all information gathered by the San Antonio Police Department, and our internal review, to make sure nothing like this can ever happen again. Teaching children to be safer in the water is the reason we exist and our ongoing mission. We will issue a further statement as our investigation yields. -Mary Reilly-Magee | Owner, Founder, CEO

