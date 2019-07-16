3 years after deadly DWI crash; victim's family gets closure

SAN ANTONIO - Three years after 22-year-old Javier Maya was killed in a drunken driving crash, his family is finally getting some closure.

The 29-year-old woman convicted of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The victim's brother, Octavio Maya, said what's even more important is using the painful experience as a way to try and prevent it from happening again.

"Just bring awareness to the community, ensuring that if they do drink, they can always get an Uber or Lyft, and prevent any of this from happening. It's a lot cheaper than going through all this," Octavio Maya said.

Octavio Maya on Tuesday reflected on his brother's life and said even though his sibling was deaf, that didn't stop him from living life to the fullest.

"We always went everywhere together, he was always on the jump. He's always on the go, ready to move out and do things that, you know, normal people do," Octavio Maya said.

But that all ended May 30, 2016, when the car Javier Maya was driving was broadsided by 29-year-old Nydia Pena, who police said ran a stop sign.

"We know she was drinking and driving, and that's what really caused the accident. Going close to 80 miles per hour on Southwest Military Drive was almost double the speed (limit)," Octavio Maya said.

The Maya family learned Monday that Pena had been handed the prison sentence.

"It's somewhat of a closure," Octavio Maya said.

The pain of losing his youngest sibling so tragically and unexpectedly still gnaws at Octavio Maya. As a way to help him heal, he has now tasked himself with a mission to speak out about drunken driving in his brother's honor.

The Maya family said while the sentence provides some closure, the hardest part for them moving forward is knowing the 5-year-old daughter Javier Maya left behind will grow up not knowing her father.

