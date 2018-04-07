Man charged with retaliation after allegedly threatening to shoot up bar

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man who was kicked out of a club is now being charged with retaliation.

Jonathan Gonzales was kicked out of Club Essence on North Main Avenue last year, according to an arrest affidavit. He was later sentenced to four years' probation after pleading no contest to arson charges for a fire that happened at the club in February 2017.

Officials said that, almost a year later, the victim who placed Gonzales at the scene of the fire last year reported that he had run into Gonzales at another bar, and that Gonzales threatened him by telling him he had an AK-47 in his car and that he was going to shoot the place up.

Witness statements and surveillance video corroborated the victim's claim, and a warrant was issued Thursday for Gonzales' arrest.

