30-year-old man in critical condition after stabbing on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital in critical condition following a stabbing late Thursday night, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Forest Valley, which is located not far from Loop 410 and Ray Ellison Boulevard on the city's far Southwest Side.

According to police, a 60-year-old man stabbed a 30-year-old man during a fight. The man stabbed was taken to University Hospital with a wound to his chest.

Officers said the victim drove off but his injuries were too severe and pulled over near Medina Base Road and Loop 410.

Police said there was a disturbance at a home prior to the stabbing but it is still unclear as to what started the altercation.

Officials also did not disclose either person's name or what, if any charges the stabber may face.

