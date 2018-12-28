West Side man sees in color for first time

SAN ANTONIO - Seeing in color is a gift Rogelio Sanchez always wanted and one that many take for granted.

For the first time in his life, Sanchez, 32, who was born colorblind, said he can see the full spectrum, thanks to a special Christmas gift.

Sanchez's brother, Mikey, bought him Enchroma glasses that help colorblind people see in full color.

"In elementary school, people tried to tease me about it," Sanchez said. "I always knew that I had a bit of a disadvantage when I would try on certain clothes and not match."

Sanchez said he couldn't learn to drive because he can't tell the colors of the traffic lights.

Growing up poor on the South Side added to his struggle.

Sanchez later learned about the special glasses that could help him see in color, but they were just too expensive.

But his brother came through on Christmas.

Mikey Sanchez said the idea for the present was inspired by a life lesson.

"I tell my kids about him being colorblind all the time, how someone's perception of the world could be completely different than yours, but at the same time just as relevant," he said. "If it's a purple balloon, it's still just as much of a balloon (to him) as it is to me. He just sees it completely different."

The Enchroma glasses that Rogelio Sanchez got cost about $350.

While Rogelio Sanchez said he can appreciate the way he saw without them, he can't resist the urge to wear them all the time.

One of the first things he wants to do is go out in nature, to places like the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, and take in all the sights.

