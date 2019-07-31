SA gets $3.25 million FEMA grant to prepare, respond, recover from terrorism-like threats

SAN ANTONIO - Mass shootings and terrorism are sadly a part of our reality, and they're issues our region continues to prepare for, just in case a response is needed. Now, a new grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, for $3.25 million is being used to help with safety.

Military City USA, celebrations such as Fiesta and a fast-growing population are just a few of the reasons the money landed in San Antonio. With growth comes the difficult job of protecting more people.

"It's called an Urban Area Security Initiative, or UASI. (It) was established to help communities prepare, respond and recover from a terrorist-type event," said Chief Patrick Zepeda, San Antonio Emergency Management coordinator.

Locally, that means the ability to protect a 13-county region.

Zepeda consistently oversees ways to keep up as technology and training evolve.

"There's a next (generation) of equipment and training before you know it," he said.

The grant money will go to at least a dozen programs and agencies, funding the following:

Homeland Security training

Southwest Regional Fusion Center software updates for collecting intelligence

SAPD's bomb squad, SWAT team and helicopter unit

SAFD's hazmat and technical rescue teams

A new Medical Special Operations Unit, which sets up at large crime or fire scenes

Cybersecurity technology updates

Infrastructure preparedness and updates

"They record and maintain 22,000 different critical infrastructures in 13 different counties and 16 different sectors, like power grids, water," Zepeda said.

They'll also be using the money to hire an employee who will help oversee all the grant funds and make sure they're being used properly. That person will work at the Emergency Operation Center.

The city was just notified about the UASI grant in April. The money will be used for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

City management and even political representatives fight each year for these federal grants. That being said, there are many other ways local agencies are able to fund updates for preparedness.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.