35 people sworn in as U.S. citizens at old Bexar County Courthouse

SAN ANTONIO - Thirty-five people were granted citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at the old Bexar County Courthouse on Thursday.



"I'm very excited. My entire family now has their citizenship. I was the only one that was left," said Elena Serrano Hernandez in Spanish.



Hernandez was born and raised in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, but has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years. She was excited and overcome with joy, but she admitted she was sad about those less fortunate who can’t obtain their citizenship, such as the undocumented immigrants fleeing their country for fear of violence.



"I'm happy but also sad about all the people suffering," Hernandez said, adding that the worst part was seeing the immigrant children separated from their families.



"It hurts because I'm a mother. It's tough to see moms kept in one place and their children crying in another. They need their mothers," Hernandez said.



Lee Francis Cissna, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director, agreed that the crisis on the border situation is sad but added that the United States is a country of laws and they need to be followed.



"There's a lot of people who want to become citizens and there's legal ways to do that, and that's the way they should do it. They should apply for visas overseas. They should seek citizenship in a correct and lawful manner. They should get green cards in a correct and lawful manner," Cissna said.



U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials said 14,000 people will be granted citizenship across the country between Thursday and July 10.



