San Antonio man, 36, drowns while tubing on Comal River

NEW BRAUNFELS - A 36-year-old San Antonio man drowned while tubing on the Comal River in New Braunfels on Sunday night, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

Officials said James Flores died after he disappeared underwater and then did not resurface.

Emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. to the Comal Rover shortly after Flores became partially separated from a group as they floated along the river.

Divers from the fire department eventually located Flores and began life-saving efforts right before he was transported to Christus New Braunfels by ambulance.

Flores was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

