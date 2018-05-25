39 immigrants found in stash house; suspected human smuggler arrested

EAGLE PASS, Texas - Law enforcement authorities found 39 immigrants hidden in a sweltering stash house near Eagle Pass, officials said.

The temperature inside the home was 114 degrees Fahrenheit when the discovery was made Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Adelina Pruneda said.

The immigrants, who were awaiting transportation from a suspected human smuggler, told authorities they had limited access to water, Pruneda said. They were provided medical assistance.

The immigrants were men and women from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua, Pruneda said.

A U.S. citizen was arrested on a federal charge of human smuggling.

